Weekly Games Thread says, Baby it’s Cole Outside

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question: With inevitable juggernaut Insomniac Spider-Man 2 imminent, what are your thoughts and experiences with older superhero games, from licensed highlights and lowlights to the “original open world superheroes”, games like Prototype, inFamous, and Crackdown? Anything that helped pave the way for Insomniac’s run now is fair game.

Please look forward to Game news Roundup August next week, and to a brand new Halloween Mid Aughts Meltdown in October!

