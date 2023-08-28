Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 28

Group 26 Results 66.67% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge We ain’t came to lose 66.67% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Baking the wondertart 53.33% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Untamed heart 53.33% Circuit Superstars Mikuni Drive (90s) 46.67% Kaiju Wars Aquatic Assault 46.67% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs otherside 46.67% Kamihime Project Indefinite itenary 46.67% Vampire Survivors Red and Blue 40.00% F-Zero X (NSO) Decide in the Eyes 40.00% Sable Redsee (Day) 40.00% Automaton Lung AL_008 40.00% Cyber Shadow Geothermal Towers, Part 1 40.00% Melty Blood: Type Lumina Stage House 33.33% Death’s Door The Throne Room 33.33% Sifu Martial Mastery 33.33% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Elevenses 33.33% Jitsu Squad Infernia 33.33% Death’s Door Estate of the Urn Witch 26.67% Chained Echoes Crimson Wings Spreading Through the Blue Sky 26.67% Mario Golf: Super Rush Wildweather Woods (Speed Golf) 20.00% Praey for the Gods Hymn 2: Vessel 20.00% Solar Ash The Last Chorus of Cyclodorea 13.33% Sifu Lygophobia 13.33% Halo Infinite Command Spire

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Tuesday, August 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 28 is open until Tuesday August 29th at 10:00PM Pacific

