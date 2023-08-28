A Tribe Called Quest Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Lyrics to Go” (17) vs “One Two Shit” (ft. Busta Rhymes) (4)

Match 2: “Bonita Applebum” (22) vs. “Solid Wall of Sound” (4)

Match 3: “If the Papes Come” (18) vs. “Word Play” (2)

Match 4: “Jazz (We’ve Got)” (20) vs. “We Can Get Down” (3)

Match 5: “Electric Relaxation” (20) vs. “Sucka N***a” (3)

Match 6: “Can I Kick It?” (27) vs. “Verses from the Abstract” (ft. Vinia Mojica and Ron Carter) (2)

Match 7: “Oh My God” (ft. Busta Rhymes) (18) vs. “Dis Generation” (6)

Match 8: “Buggin’ Out” (16) vs. “8 Million Stories” (5)

Match 9: “We the People….” (21) vs. “The Hop” (3)

Match 10: “I Left My Wallet in El Segundo” (27) vs. “Butter” (3)

Match 11: “The Space Program” (14) vs. “Luck of Lucien” (10)

Match 12: “Excursions” (20) vs. “Find a Way” (3)

Match 13: “Steve Biko (Stir It Up)” (16) vs. “Clap Your Hands” (6)

Match 14: “Scenario” (23) vs. “Scenario (Remix)” (ft. Kid Hood & Leaders of the New School) (2)

Match 15: “Peace, Prosperity & Paper” (15) vs. “Hot Sex” (7)

Match 16: “Check the Rhime” (18) vs. “Award Tour” (9)[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “The Space Program” (14) against “Luck of Lucien” (10), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated

Biggest beatdowns – “Can I Kick It?” (27) beat “Verses from the Abstract” (ft. Vinia Mojica and Ron Carter) (2) by a whopping 25 votes.

Voting ends 30 August, 10 PM EDT

