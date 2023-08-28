30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 28: The Tropes and Clichés

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the world of fantasy when it comes to the tropes and cliches of it all. There are a lot of things that are adhered to going back to the “early” days of modern fantasy and we want to know which ones you love, which ones you hate, and what properties managed to upend them in creative ways over the years to do something new with them?

Bonus question: If you could retire one trope for any length of time, which one would it be?

Extra bonus question: Best and worst examples of “Chosen ones” – how do people even feel about them?

