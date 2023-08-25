Friday New Music 8/25

What’s your favorite volcano? Ratboys want to know! Real fake real band DETHKLOK have their latest release to tie in to the new movie. In solo projects of band members we have both Buck Meek of Big Thief and Cindy Wilson of The B-52’s. SPELLLING has her album full of reworkings of her old stuff in her newer style and for the jazz trumpet enthusiasts out there there’s jaimie branch‘s posthumous release.

A list! Taken from Consequence of Sound!

— A Giant Dog – Bite — Alanis Morissette – The Collection (Vinyl Reissue) — Alice Cooper – Road — The All-American Rejects – The All-American Rejects (Vinyl Reissue) — Ariana Grande – Yours Truly (10th Anniversary Edition) — The Armed – Perfect Saviors — Ashnikko – Weedkiller — Asking Alexandra – Where Do We Go From Here? — Atoll – Human Extract — Baker – Unfixed EP — Be Your Own Pet – Mommy — Bebel Gilberto – João — Becca Mancari – Left Hand — Between Friends – I Love My Girl, She’s My Boy — Bleachers – Live at Radio City Music Hall — Buck Meek (of Big Thief) – Haunted Mountain — Burna Boy – I Told Them… — Butterfly Black (feat. Ben Williams and Syndee Winters) – Butterfly Black EP — Candlebox – The Long Goodbye — Charlotte Cardin – 99 Nights — Cindy Wilson (of The B-52’s) – Realms — Clementine Valentine – The Coin that Broke the Fountain Floor — Common Kings – Celebration — Crooks and Nannies – Real Life — Dadba – Yonder EP — Danger Mouse and Jemini – Born Again — DETHKLOK – DETHALBUM IV — Des Rocs – Dream Machine — Destroyer 666 – To the Devil His Due — DJ Muggs – Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley — Dismember – Indecent & Obscene (Reissue) — Dismember – Like an Everflowing Stream (Reissue) — Drab Majesty – An Object in Motion — DREAM – whoever wants to hear EP — Erin Rae – Lighten Up & Try: Live & From the Heart — Fat Nick – Hello I’m Vulnerable — Fat Tony and Taydex – I Will Make A Baby in this Damn Economy — Fay Victor – Blackity Black Black Is Beautiful — Filter – The Algorithm — flypaper – big nada EP — Fridayy – Fridayy — Gareth Donkin – Welcome Home — Georgia Mooney (of All Our Exes Live in Texas) – Full of Moon — Grain – We’ll Hide Away: Complete Recordings 1993 – 1995 — Grandaddy – Sumday: Excess Baggage — Handsome Ghost – Handsome Ghost — Hannah Georgas – I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care — Harmony – Dystopia Girl EP — Helicopter Leaves (Anthony Vaccaro of Beach Bunny) – Get Stuck In — Hiss Golden Messenger – Jump For Joy — Hot Milk – A Call to the Void — Hüsker Dü – Tonite Longhorn (Digital Release) — Ida Mae – Thunder Above You — Incantation – Unholy Deification — Islands – And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs — jaboukie – All who can’t hear must feel — jaimie branch – Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war)) — Kendra Morris – I Am What I’m Waiting For — Khalab – Layers — Kibi James – delusions — Knife – Heaven Into Dust — Kurt Vile – Walkin on a Pretty Daze (Vinyl Reissue) — Laeland – look at the mess we made — Liars – WIXIW (Vinyl Reissue) — lowheaven – collapse EP — LP Giobbi – Light Places (Deluxe Edition) — Lucky Thief – DIY — Lutalo – Again EP — Maluma – Don Juan — Marc Hudson (of DragonForce) – Starbound Stories — Marvin Gaye – Let’s Get It On: Deluxe Edition — Mason Jennings – Under the Roses — Missio – I Am High EP — Moon Coven – Sun King — Morgan Wade – Psychopath — MxPx – Find A Way Home — myst milano. – Beyond the Uncanny Valley — Nellie McKay – Hey Guys, Watch This — Never – No Guarantee EP — Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Australian Carnage – Live at the Sydney Opera House — Nightly – wear your heart out — Nora Kelly Band – Rodeo Clown — Nymphlord – Mothers Cry And Then We Die EP — Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee — Open Mike Eagle – Another Triumph of Ghetto Engineering — Ora Cogan – Formless — Ovef Ow – Vs. the Worm — Patrick Droney – Subtitles For Feelings — Pleasure Forever – Distal — Poppy Ackroyd – Pause Reimagined EP — Prewn – Through the Window — Prison – Upstate — Ratboys – The Window — Raw Poetic – Away Back In — Rebounder – Sundress Songs EP — Saccades (Nicholas Wood of The KVB) – Land of The Hearth — Sea Lemon – Stop At Nothing EP — SEVENTEEN – Always Yours — Shania Twain – Come On Over (25th Anniversary Edition) — Sid Sriram – Sidharth — sophie meiers – spark__space EP — Spanish Love Songs – No Joy — Sonny and the Sunsets – Self-Awareness Through Macrame — Southern Shores – Anyplace There Is EP — Spanish Love Songs – No Joy — SPELLLING – SPELLING & the Mystery School — Strawberry Runners – Strawberry Runners — Sun Ra and Various Artists – A Celebration of Sun Ra’s Poetry (Digital Release) — Sun’s Signature (Elizabeth Fraser + Damon Reece) – Sun’s Signature EP (Extended Edition) — Ta-ku – Songs To Come Home To — TEMPT – TEMPT — This Is Lorelei (Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes) – EP #33 — Tim McGraw – Standing Room Only — Titi Baborta – Molende — Turnpike Troubadours – A Cat in the Rain — Vallis Alps – Cleave — Various Artists – Omakase — Velvet Starlings – Pacific Standard Time — Victoria Monét – Jaguar II — Warren Zeiders – Pretty Little Poison — The Waymores – Greener Pastures — William Shatner – Ponder The Mystery Revisited — Who is She? – Goddess Energy — Yeek – Future Reference — Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

