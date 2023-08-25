30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 25: King Arthur

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the world of King Arthurian and the legends that surround this. While many elements can be played straight, the magical side of it is something that is quite the draw for many. What are your favorite and least favorite of it and what’s been the happy medium for you when it comes to the use of the magical or fantasy side? What’s too much or too little?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...