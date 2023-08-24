Comic Book Chat – 60th Anniversary of the X-Men

” TO ME, MY X-MEN”

The ever exciting X-Men are celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2023.

Today we will be discussing your favorite X-Men member, your favorite line-up/roster, and favorite event, crossover, and run featuring the Merry Mutants.

I started collecting the series in earnest around the Onslaught and Operation Zero Tolerance era and the 35th anniversary year.

This is just the start of celebrating The X-Men. Keep your eyes peeled for more adjacent X-Men discussions over the next few months.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

