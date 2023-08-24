Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 26

Group 24 Results

Spoiler 68.75% Moonglow Bay Toward Ivory Dawn 62.50% Deltarune Chapter 2 Pandora Palace 62.50% Cotton Fantasy: Superlative night dreams Kingness 62.50% Everhood Euthanasia Rollercoaster 56.25% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Kaleidoscopic Core 56.25% Maglam Lord Track 17 50.00% Popslinger Funky Disk 50.00% Mega Man: The Sequel Wars Pharaoh man stage 43.75% Bits & Bops (Kickstarter Demo) Flipper Snapper 43.75% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Six Trillion Years and Overnight Story | Ichika 43.75% Sonic Frontiers Undefeatable 37.50% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Sips River 37.50% Subnautica: Below Zero Mirage Machine 37.50% Klonoa 2 Welcome to Lunatea 37.50% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Kappa 31.25% Rhythm Doctor Samurai Dubstep 31.25% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Ackbar Theme 31.25% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Lake 31.25% Blue Archive Signal of Abydos 25.00% Life is Strange: True Colors From A Dream 25.00% Sable Machinist’s Theme 25.00% Subnautica: Below Zero A Continuous Thrum 18.75% Solar Ash Sundering Kingdoms [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Sunday, August 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 26 is open until Sunday August 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

