Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (August 23, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! If you’re looking for a romantic comedy with a great cast, a sweet love story, and truly hilarious moments in every episode, then I recommend checking out Mr. Bride (Watashi no Oyome-kun)! This live-action show is based on a josei manga by Natsumi Shiba. I read the first volume and really enjoyed it, so I was excited to see this drama airing this year. Here’s the synopsis from Kodansha:

Hayami is the it-woman at her job—she’s cool, confident, and admired by all. But her has-it-all exterior belies a dark secret…her house is a mess, and she’s no good at taking care of herself! Enter Yamamoto-kun—her colleague who thinks the world of her, and who refuses to let her slobbish behavior slide. Soon he’s over at her house often enough that she asks him to move in with her! Where will this roundabout relationship take them?!

From what I read, the show does a fantastic job of bringing the manga to life, especially some of the more over the top moments and characters, and I have seriously never laughed so much watching a live-action show. Such much talent in this series. In particular, I loved Sawa Nimura’s performance as one of the main characters’ co-workers. I will watch anything that I see she’s in from now on (starting with the currently airing Cinderella’s of Midsummer, which I plan to start this week).

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

