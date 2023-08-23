NOES 4 Dream Master Day Thread (08/23)

He’s back…in the saddle…again!

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 just celebrated it’s 35th anniversary last week. Following the events of Dream Warriors, the last of the Elm Street Kids have been sleeping soundly thanks to the defeat of Freddy. That is until Kristen believes Freddy is back! Joey and Kincaid don’t believe her until it’s too late.

Directed by Renny Harlin, this sequel would make 49.4 million dollars at the box office and introduce us to Alice Johnson played by Lisa Wilcox.

This entry was just as scary as the previous ones, notably the demises of Debbie and Sheila, played by Brooke Thesis and Toy Newkirk.

Did You Know – All the adult daughters in Just The Ten of Us all appeared in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise?

Something to Discuss – Where does Dream Master rank in your listing of NOES films?

