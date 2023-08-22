Tuesday’s Politics thread is fighting cicadas

They are loud and plentiful this year. And Hammy thinks he’s hit the jackpot because he thinks they are SUPER tasty. He doesn’t care if they’re alive, dead, somewhere in between, or covered in ants. It’s truly disgusting.

In other news regarding disgusting things people are trying to get away with, Jack Smith responded to The Idiot’s legal team requesting April 2026 trial date with Judge Chutkan:

https://tinyurl.com/mww87vy2

From the article:

“When Trump’s lawyers last week asked the presiding US district court judge, Tanya Chutkan, for a trial in 2026, they cited the “median time” of 29.2 months that it took to convict defendants in cases that involved the charge of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, which Trump also faces.

But prosecutors in the office of special counsel Jack Smith argued using median time as a benchmark was misleading because it includes the time it takes for jury selection, trial, verdict and several months of sentencing deliberation, rather than just the duration of pre-trial proceedings.”

The Idiot is turning himself in in GA on Thursday. So mug shots on everything by Friday!

https://tinyurl.com/2f3cn62b

From the article:

“In Georgia, the former president will face a $200,000 bond and orders not to send threatening social media messages as the he awaits trial, according to a bond agreement on Monday signed by Trump’s attorneys and Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis. Security will tightened around the jail when Trump surrenders, the local sheriff’s office said.”

That’s all for tonight folks. It’s going to be a busy week! I’m enjoying how much time The Idiot is going to spend in court. I can’t wait until he has to sit there, for hours a day, not saying anything, not making faces, not flopping around the defense table, and generally not mugging for the jury/camera when his criminal trials start. God that’s going to be awful for him.

💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅

Anyhooo, y’all behave now, y’hear? No threatening anybody, just hang out, share your stuff, be supportive with your comments on other people’s stuff, and keep your hands and feet inside the ride at all times.

