Director Profile: Kenji Mizoguchi

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Kenji Mizoguchi.
Highly recommended: The Story of the Late Chrysanthemum, The 47 Ronin, The Life of Oharu, Ugetsu, Sansho the Bailiff
Recommended: Osaka Elegy, Sisters of the Gion, Utamaro and His Five Women, Women of the Night, Chikamatsu Monogatari, Princess Yang Kwei Fei, Street of Shame
Next week’s director is… Michael Mann!