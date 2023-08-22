Director Profile: Kenji Mizoguchi

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Kenji Mizoguchi.

Highly recommended: The Story of the Late Chrysanthemum, The 47 Ronin, The Life of Oharu, Ugetsu, Sansho the Bailiff

Recommended: Osaka Elegy, Sisters of the Gion, Utamaro and His Five Women, Women of the Night, Chikamatsu Monogatari, Princess Yang Kwei Fei, Street of Shame

Next week’s director is… Michael Mann!

