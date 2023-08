Swimming in pink all summer long, I’m reminded that, when I was a kid, my mother read me a book called The Pink Motel by Carol Ryrie Brink (of Caddie Woodlawn fame).

I don’t remember much about it besides that it concerns some kids whose family inherits a (very pink) motel and all the adventures they have their with its eccentric patrons.

What are some pink artifacts from your childhood that you remember?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...