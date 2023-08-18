Music FB
Music

Friday New Music 8/18

Scientists havent figured out how to stop Fridays from happening and so here it is again, and there is new music as always. There’s a new Shamir to check out and a new Fiddlehead I’ll try out.

Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound, with a few additions — enjoy!

— Aerosmith – Greatest Hits

— Andrew Wyatt – Someday It Won’t Feel Like Dying

— Anitta – Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story

— Anna Tivel – Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)

— Arnold Dreyblatt & The Orchestra of Excited Strings – Resolve

— Atreyu – The Moment You Find Your Flame EP

— Bearings – The Best Part About Being Human

— Birdy – Portraits

— Bobby Rush – All My Love For You

— Boris – Heavy Rocks (2002) (Digital Reissue)

— Cautious Clay – KARPEH

— Cecil Taylor – Unit Structures (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cory Wong – The Lucky One

— cumgirl8 – Phantasea Pharm EP

— Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan

— David Dondero – Immersion Therapy

— DeYarmond Edison – Epoch

— Diners – DOMINO

— Dizzy – DIZZY

— East Forest – Music For the Deck of the Titanic

— Fiddlehead – Death is Nothing to Us

— Forager – Pipedream Firewood

— Fran Lobo – Burning It Feels Like

— Genesis Owusu – Struggler

— Giggs – Zero Tolerence

— Grace Potter – Mother Road

— Greg Owens (of Chiodos) – Volume 1

— Gregory Alan Isakov – Appaloosa Bones

— Hozier – Unreal Unearth

— Idina Menzel – Drama Queen

— Iris Ell – Undergod EP

— j-hope – Jack in the Box (HOPE EDITION)

— Jill Andrews – Modern Age

— Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros – Live at Acton Town Hall (Reissue)

— Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

— Karina Rykman – JOYRIDE

— KEY! – Marquis

— Khole Rose – The In Between EP

— Kidd Kenn – Busy Being Bad EP

— King Khan – The Invaders – Original Score

— King Tuff – Smalltown Stardust (deluxe dust)

— Kipp Stone – 66689 Blvd Prequel

— Lady Lamb – In the Mammoth Nothing of the Night

— Leon Thomas – Electric Dusk

— Lil Zay Osama – 4 The Trenches

— Magnolia Park – MoonEater EP

— Magnolia Park – SoulEater EP

— Mapache – Swinging Stars

— Margaret Glaspy – Echo the Diamond

— Mick Jenkins – The Patience

— Mike Jones, Penn Jillette & Jeff Hamilton – Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You’re Doing?

— Mipso – Book of Fools

— Miso Extra – MSG EP

— Movements – RUCKUS!

— Mr. Greg and Cass McCombs – Mr. Greg & Cass McCombs Sing and Play New Folk Songs for Children

— Naked Lungs – Pressure

— Nathan Mongol Wells (of Ottoman Turks) – From a Dark Corner

— Oblivion Protocol – The Fall Of The Shires

— The One Eighties – Minefields

— OSEES – Intercepted Message

— PÆRISH – You’re in both dreams (and you’re scared)

— Point North – Prepare for Despair

— PYNKIE – Songies

— Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel

— Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

— Russ – Santiago

— Shamir – Homo Anxietatem

— SKÁLMÖLD – Ýdalir

— Slipknot – Live At MSG (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sloppy Heads – Sometimes Just One Second

— Sonic Youth – Live in Brooklyn 2011

— Spirit Adrift – Ghost at the Gallows

— Spoils – Nothing For a Man EP

— Stephen Steinbrink – Disappearing Coin

— Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition)

— Taylor Ashton – Stranger to the Feeling

— Teddy Thompson – My Love of Country

— ¿Téo? – Luna

— Tribes – Rabbit Head

— UPSAHL – Vol. 3

— Victoria Canal – WELL WELL EP

— The View – Exorcism of Youth

— Yatta Bandz – TUFF LUV