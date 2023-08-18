Friday New Music 8/18

Scientists havent figured out how to stop Fridays from happening and so here it is again, and there is new music as always. There’s a new Shamir to check out and a new Fiddlehead I’ll try out.

Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound, with a few additions — enjoy!

— Aerosmith – Greatest Hits — Andrew Wyatt – Someday It Won’t Feel Like Dying — Anitta – Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story — Anna Tivel – Outsiders (Live in a Living Room) — Arnold Dreyblatt & The Orchestra of Excited Strings – Resolve — Atreyu – The Moment You Find Your Flame EP — Bearings – The Best Part About Being Human — Birdy – Portraits — Bobby Rush – All My Love For You — Boris – Heavy Rocks (2002) (Digital Reissue) — Cautious Clay – KARPEH — Cecil Taylor – Unit Structures (Vinyl Reissue) — Cory Wong – The Lucky One — cumgirl8 – Phantasea Pharm EP — Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan — David Dondero – Immersion Therapy — DeYarmond Edison – Epoch — Diners – DOMINO — Dizzy – DIZZY — East Forest – Music For the Deck of the Titanic — Fiddlehead – Death is Nothing to Us — Forager – Pipedream Firewood — Fran Lobo – Burning It Feels Like — Genesis Owusu – Struggler — Giggs – Zero Tolerence — Grace Potter – Mother Road — Greg Owens (of Chiodos) – Volume 1 — Gregory Alan Isakov – Appaloosa Bones — Hozier – Unreal Unearth — Idina Menzel – Drama Queen — Iris Ell – Undergod EP — j-hope – Jack in the Box (HOPE EDITION) — Jill Andrews – Modern Age — Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros – Live at Acton Town Hall (Reissue) — Jon Batiste – World Music Radio — Karina Rykman – JOYRIDE — KEY! – Marquis — Khole Rose – The In Between EP — Kidd Kenn – Busy Being Bad EP — King Khan – The Invaders – Original Score — King Tuff – Smalltown Stardust (deluxe dust) — Kipp Stone – 66689 Blvd Prequel — Lady Lamb – In the Mammoth Nothing of the Night — Leon Thomas – Electric Dusk — Lil Zay Osama – 4 The Trenches — Magnolia Park – MoonEater EP — Magnolia Park – SoulEater EP — Mapache – Swinging Stars — Margaret Glaspy – Echo the Diamond — Mick Jenkins – The Patience — Mike Jones, Penn Jillette & Jeff Hamilton – Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You’re Doing? — Mipso – Book of Fools — Miso Extra – MSG EP — Movements – RUCKUS! — Mr. Greg and Cass McCombs – Mr. Greg & Cass McCombs Sing and Play New Folk Songs for Children — Naked Lungs – Pressure — Nathan Mongol Wells (of Ottoman Turks) – From a Dark Corner — Oblivion Protocol – The Fall Of The Shires — The One Eighties – Minefields — OSEES – Intercepted Message — PÆRISH – You’re in both dreams (and you’re scared) — Point North – Prepare for Despair — PYNKIE – Songies — Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel — Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One — Russ – Santiago — Shamir – Homo Anxietatem — SKÁLMÖLD – Ýdalir — Slipknot – Live At MSG (Vinyl Reissue) — Sloppy Heads – Sometimes Just One Second — Sonic Youth – Live in Brooklyn 2011 — Spirit Adrift – Ghost at the Gallows — Spoils – Nothing For a Man EP — Stephen Steinbrink – Disappearing Coin — Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) — Taylor Ashton – Stranger to the Feeling — Teddy Thompson – My Love of Country — ¿Téo? – Luna — Tribes – Rabbit Head — UPSAHL – Vol. 3 — Victoria Canal – WELL WELL EP — The View – Exorcism of Youth — Yatta Bandz – TUFF LUV

