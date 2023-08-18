30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 18: Game Of Thrones Seasons & Stories

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the Game of Thrones property! We’re going to kick things off by focusing on the TV series seasons themselves, with what was the best and worst season and which storyline across the show did you enjoy the most and hate the most?

Bonus question: Was any story adapted into live-action better than it read in the books?

