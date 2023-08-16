Werewolf 212: The Dark Is Rising — Day Four

When light from the lost land shall return,

Six Sleepers shall ride, six Signs shall burn,

And where the midsummer tree grows tall

By Pendragon’s hand the Dark shall fall.

The milgwm, the grey fox, leaped at a sheep’s throat just as Cafall, silver eyes shining, intercepted it.



“Nooo!” screamed Bran as Caradog Prichard leveled his shotgun.



“I knew that dog was a sheep killer!” he snarled, pulling the trigger.



In the instant before it happened, Merriman Lyon saw the Dark’s design and whispered a desperate prayer in a forgotten language. Cafall found himself next to a weary brown-haired man wearing a simple crown, who petted him absently with his eyes on the horizon.



Owen / a humble pontoon salesman is dead on a farm upstate. He was Cafall, an Ordinary Human Dog (Vanilla Town).



ROLE DESCRIPTION



Cafall — This is an excellent dog, named after King Arthur’s hound himself, and some say his silver eyes can see the wind, but his only power is his vote. Cafall’s death could still advantage the Dark, however.



NOTE: A Wolf has gained an advantage.

************

Meanwhile, Blodwen Rowlands smiled sadly and nodded as mourners stacked stones on her husband’s grave. She truly would miss him, but also the Dark must rise. She moved onto the train tracks to speak grandly of her husband’s goodness, but ope, there was a train.



sic humor / Existiential Goofy is dead. He was Blodwen Rowlands, the White Rider (Wolf).



ROLE DESCRIPTION

The White Rider (Traitor) : Seemingly kind and cheerful Blodwen Rowlands is the White Rider. She is a Lord of the Dark, but will read as Light (Town) if investigated. She may gain an active power over the course of the game, depending on another player’s actions.

Day Four begins with

2 Ordinary Humans (Vanilla Town)

2 Light (Roled Town)

1 Dark (Wolves)

1 Wild Magic (Other)

Ordinary Humans (Vanilla Town) message “You are an ordinary human (Vanilla Town). Your only power is your decision to save the Light or unwittingly serve the Dark. Vote wisely each day to prevent the Dark from rising. Your character name and role will be revealed upon death.” [collapse]

Rules Each Day’s header will only contain living and dead players and numbers. Role names and powers will be revealed in full upon a player’s death. The Dark (Wolves) share a chat. Wild Magic (Others) do not. Certain powers and win conditions may change during the game for certain players. Night actions will generally be ordered to maximize successful actions, but standard order is block/jail/heal —> deaths/other. If a player or faction does not submit a mandatory Night action by the deadline, the Night action will be determined by RNG. Note: I know we all live in different time zones; if the posted Twilight time or Night action deadline will be difficult for you, please just let me know, either on the thread (@forget_it_jake:disqus) or in Discord. Vote in the Vote Thread (sort by Oldest). Only votes in the Vote Thread will count. You may change or retract your vote until Twilight. Please post nothing but votes in the Vote Thread. What happens if there’s a tie at Twilight? Let’s find out! The death will be determined by RNG amongst all tied players. No editing or deleting posts on the Day Threads. Editing in Discord is allowed. Do not directly quote, copy/paste, or screenshot Discord posts on the game threads. No game-related talk after Twilight. Try to post at least three times per game Day. Role playing is welcome but not required. Be kind. Critique arguments, not players. Site rules still apply to Werewolf, and sometimes what feels like just part of the game to one player can feel very personal to another player. Have fun! [collapse]

Players Owen — Vanilla Town (Cafall) beinggreen — Vanilla Town (Bill Stanton) Grumproro — Roled Town (John Rowlands) Queequeg Koala (mentored by Eleanor) Lamb — Roled Town (Hawkin / The Walker) Moolissa MSD raven — Vanilla Town (Aunt Jen) Nate — Vanilla Town (Owen Davies) Side Cork Josephus genny — Roled Town (Jane Drew) Thoughts — Wild Magic (The Greenwitch) sic — Wolf (Blodwen Rowlands, The White Rider) Keldeo — Wolf (The Black Rider) Greenwitch — Roled Town (The Lady) sheltermed — Wild Magic (The Grey King) [collapse]

RPs Owen1120 — a humble pontoon salesman beinggreen — beingstagemanagertothegreenknight Grumproro — Shirayuki Mrs. Queequeg —- Dennis Koala de Vil — Edmund Pevensie Lamb Dance — The 12th Doctor Moolissa / Our Amoorican Cowsin — the car that goes ✨✨🐄AMoOoOga🐄✨✨ MSD — Leslie Knope raven and rose — Missile, a top Pomeranian! Nate the Lesser — 2000’s British rock band and jumpsuit enthusiasts The Darkness Side Character — Houtarou Oreki Cork — Demon Cork Josephus Brown — genny — fruit cat Thoughtsx3 — Nissin Hot & Spicy Fire Wok Sizzlin’ Rich Pork Flavor ramen noodles sic humor — Goofy Keldeo — Greenwitch — sheltermed — [collapse]

Day Four will end at 12pm CST on Thursday, August 17.

