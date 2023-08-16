The Wednesday Politics Thread

Hello, Politicados. I believe we’ve made every permutation of joke about the latest Trump indictments, so I thought today I’d talk about the devastating wildfires in Hawaii. Search and rescue efforts remain underway, with only about 25% of the affected area searched at the time of writing. The death toll has risen to 99, making it the deadliest wildfire in over a century. The AP News details some of the latest updates regarding the fire.

The New York Times (gift article link, so you should be able to read in full) describes the FEMA response and some of the challenges the organization faces in disaster response. In particular, FEMA has identified weaknesses in providing support to island nations — a weakness identified in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s devastating landfall in Puerto Rico in 2017. The Biden administration is also seeking an additional $12 billion in disaster relief funds from Congress.

CNN shares information on how the combination of conditions that led to the fires. The specific causes have yet to be determined, but strong winds may have downed power lines, causing some of the initial fire. While it’s easy to point the blame at climate change, it’s worth noting that even environmental scientists recommend against linking the two. In an article from ABC News, climate scientists point to complex causes, including an invasive grass species that is highly flammable, winds, and, yes, drought conditions. Unfortunately even when we seek simple answers, the truth is often more complex and layered — something worth considering, even (and especially) when it confirms our existing ideas.

Lahaina, the center of the fire, has a deep history with Hawaii. The National Park Service’s page on Lahaina Historical District shares some of its history, dating back to the Hawaiian kingdom.

Want to help? Hawaii News Now has highlighted some organizations that are taking donations. In particular, they highlight the Hawaii Community Foundation and Maui United Way. If you are able, consider taking a look and donating if you can.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...