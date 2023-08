Tandi Iman Dupree’s “Holding Out for a Hero” talent number at the 2001/2002 Miss Gay Black America pageant remains truly iconic and pure Drag Excellence. Legend has it the heel of one of her shoes broke and she did the rest of the number (flawlessly) with it still on. If you haven’t seen this performance before you’re in for a treat.

