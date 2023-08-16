Metallica Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results Match 1: “Orion” (29) vs “Enter Sandman” (23)

Match 2: “Ride the Lightning” (39) vs. “The Call of Ktulu” (10)

Match 3: “Creeping Death” (27) vs. “Battery” (22)

Match 4: “One” (45) vs. “Wherever I May Roam” (10)

Match 5: “Seek & Destroy” (38) vs. “Harvester of Sorrow” (9)

Match 6: “Master of Puppets” (49) vs. “Disposable Heroes” (5)

Match 7: “Fade to Black” (35) vs. “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)” (17)

Match 8: “For Whom the Bell Tolls” (48) vs. “…And Justice for All” (4) [collapse]

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Creeping Death” (29) in a close match against “Battery” (22)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Enter Sandman” (23) in a close match againt “Orion” (28)

Biggest beatdowns – “Master of Puppets” (58) and “For Whom the Bell Tolls” beat “Disposable Heroes” (6) and “…And Justice for All” respectively by a whopping 44 votes each.

Voting ends 18 August, 10 PM EDT

