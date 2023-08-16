Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 20

Group 18 Results

Spoiler

80.00% Cursed to Golf Scramble with Scotty
66.67% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle -dancing crazy murder-
66.67% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Like a Weed, Naturally, as a Matter of Course (Testament Theme)
60.00% Lila’s Sky Ark Footrace Around the Farm Against a False God
60.00% Cyber Shadow Highway Ride
46.67% Hoa Lullaby (Upside Down)
46.67% Eastward Woody Path
40.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Running Through the New World
40.00% God of War Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
40.00% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Infinite Amethyst
33.33% Toree 2 Main theme
33.33% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Shade Man
33.33% Subnautica: Below Zero Iceberg
33.33% Minecraft: The Wild Update Aerie
33.33% Chunithm NEW!! Blazing Break
26.67% Damocles Gaze For the Mirror Maze It Is
26.67% Life is Strange: True Colors Heavy Gets Light
26.67% Eastward Evil
26.67% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Bamboo Island
20.00% Genshin Impact Shadow of Nemesis
20.00% Deathloop Welcome to Blackreef
20.00% Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Town 1 (New Nevaeh)
20.00% Anonymous;Code LOAD
13.33% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) Spirit Temple

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Thursday, August 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 21 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

[collapse]
(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

[collapse]
(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

[collapse]
(121-125)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

Group 124

Group 125

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 20 is open until Thursday August 17th at 10:00PM Pacific