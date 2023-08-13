30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 13: Dragons!

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about dragons! Nearly every culture has some form of dragons in their history of folk tales and mythology and is one of those shared elements that fascinates many of us from a young age. What’s your best and worst of dragons when it comes to them in movies, games, books, and other media?

Bonus question: Which property has the best and worst takes on dragons?

Extra bonus question: How would the world be different if they exited?

