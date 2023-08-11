Music FB
Friday New Music – 8/11

Hello! It’s Friday! I don’t have anything I see in here for me!

Here’s the list, taken from consequence of sound:

— Andrew Hung – Deliverance

— Andy Frasco & The U.N. – L’Optimist

— Anyma (of Tale of Us) – Genesys

— The Band Camino – The Dark

— Benny the Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go

— Bonnie “Prince” Billy – Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You

— carina – after the stars EP

— Caskets – Reflections

— Chastity Belt – No Regrets (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Connells – Ring (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Cordovas – The Rose of Aces

— Curling – No Guitar

— Darrell Scott String Band – Old Cane Back Rocker

— David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture

— David Byrne and Fatboy Slim – Here Lies Love (Vinyl Reissue)

— DFL (feat. Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys) – My Crazy Life (Reissue)

— Disclosure – Settle (Vinyl Reissue)

— Elvis Presley – Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite (50th Anniversary Edition)

— EZ Mil – DU4LI7Y: REDUX

— G Flip – Drummer

— Gloss Up – Shades of Gloss

— Grain – We’ll Hide Away: Complete Recordings 1993-1995

— The Hives – The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons

— Hurry – Don’t Look Back

— Jason Eady – Mississippi

— JayWood – Grown On EP

— Joell Ortiz and L’Orange – Signature

— Julee Cruise – Floating into the Night (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jungle – Volcano

— Karaba – Souvenirs EP

— Karol G – Mañana Será Bonita (Bichota Season)

— Kataklysm – Goliath

— Kate Teague – Loose Screw EP

— Killah Priest – Mystery Channel EP

— KIND – Close Encounters

— Laura Groves – Radio Red

— Lawrence English and Lea Bertucci – Chthonic

— Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22

— Les Imprimés – Rêverie

— Louis Cato – Reflections

— Lush – Lovelife (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lush – Split (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lush – Spooky (Vinyl Reissue)

— MEGAHERZ – In Teufels Namen

— Nate Brazier – Nothing Sacred EP

— Neil Young – Chrome Dreams

— Nina Lee – Damn These Voices EP

— Noname – Sundial

— O.N.E. The Duo – Blood Harmony

— Olive Klug – Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded

— Papp Johnson – Timeless

— Peter McPoland – Piggy

— PJ Western – Here I Go

— Public Image Ltd. – End of World

— Reason – Porches

— Rob Moose – Inflorescence EP

— Ryan Bingham – Watch For the Wolf EP

— The Sherlocks – People Like Me & You

— Spencer Zahn – Statues I

— Sundressed – Sundressed

— Tash Sultana – Sugar EP

— Tom Speight – Love & Light

— Urne – A Feast on Sorrow

— Various Artists – …And You Don’t Stop: A Celebration of 50 Years of Hip Hop

— Various Artists – Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound)