Friday New Music – 8/11

Hello! It’s Friday! I don’t have anything I see in here for me!

Here’s the list, taken from consequence of sound:

— Andrew Hung – Deliverance — Andy Frasco & The U.N. – L’Optimist — Anyma (of Tale of Us) – Genesys — The Band Camino – The Dark — Benny the Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go — Bonnie “Prince” Billy – Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You — carina – after the stars EP — Caskets – Reflections — Chastity Belt – No Regrets (Vinyl Reissue) — The Connells – Ring (30th Anniversary Edition) — Cordovas – The Rose of Aces — Curling – No Guitar — Darrell Scott String Band – Old Cane Back Rocker — David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture — David Byrne and Fatboy Slim – Here Lies Love (Vinyl Reissue) — DFL (feat. Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys) – My Crazy Life (Reissue) — Disclosure – Settle (Vinyl Reissue) — Elvis Presley – Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite (50th Anniversary Edition) — EZ Mil – DU4LI7Y: REDUX — G Flip – Drummer — Gloss Up – Shades of Gloss — Grain – We’ll Hide Away: Complete Recordings 1993-1995 — The Hives – The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons — Hurry – Don’t Look Back — Jason Eady – Mississippi — JayWood – Grown On EP — Joell Ortiz and L’Orange – Signature — Julee Cruise – Floating into the Night (Vinyl Reissue) — Jungle – Volcano — Karaba – Souvenirs EP — Karol G – Mañana Será Bonita (Bichota Season) — Kataklysm – Goliath — Kate Teague – Loose Screw EP — Killah Priest – Mystery Channel EP — KIND – Close Encounters — Laura Groves – Radio Red — Lawrence English and Lea Bertucci – Chthonic — Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22 — Les Imprimés – Rêverie — Louis Cato – Reflections — Lush – Lovelife (Vinyl Reissue) — Lush – Split (Vinyl Reissue) — Lush – Spooky (Vinyl Reissue) — MEGAHERZ – In Teufels Namen — Nate Brazier – Nothing Sacred EP — Neil Young – Chrome Dreams — Nina Lee – Damn These Voices EP — Noname – Sundial — O.N.E. The Duo – Blood Harmony — Olive Klug – Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded — Papp Johnson – Timeless — Peter McPoland – Piggy — PJ Western – Here I Go — Public Image Ltd. – End of World — Reason – Porches — Rob Moose – Inflorescence EP — Ryan Bingham – Watch For the Wolf EP — The Sherlocks – People Like Me & You — Spencer Zahn – Statues I — Sundressed – Sundressed — Tash Sultana – Sugar EP — Tom Speight – Love & Light — Urne – A Feast on Sorrow — Various Artists – …And You Don’t Stop: A Celebration of 50 Years of Hip Hop — Various Artists – Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...