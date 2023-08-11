30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 11: Discworld

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the Discworld! The Terry Pratchett novels got underway back in 1983 with forty-one novels through 2015 before Pratchett passed away. Which are your favorite novels and characters? Have you dabbled in the various adaptations and radio dramas of it? What’s the best introduction to the property and what’s the best novel of the run.

Bonus question: Can it actually be filmed as a proper streaming series or film series?

