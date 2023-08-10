Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode #10 Discussion

The latest episode of the second season of Strange New Worlds has gone live and we’re hoping to see a lot of classic Trek fans here to talk about it! The show will be on the Paramount+ app in the US for its ten-episode run. A third season has been given the green light and is already in production due to the long lead-time for something like this with its special effects and budget.

The cast includes:

Anson Mount as Christopher Pike

Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley

Ethan Peck as Spock

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga

Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh

Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Erica Ortegas

Bruce Horak as Hemmer

Plot Concept: STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

As a heads-up here for TV regulars, a couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show (or you’re doing this one and I’m stepping on your toes, let me know), this is an easy way to let everyone know.

