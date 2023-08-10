Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10TH, 2023:

Fight To Survive Series Premiere (The CW)

Limbo Series Premiere (Viaplay)

Love In Taipei (Paramount +)

Mech Cadets Series Premiere (Netflix)

Painkiller (Netflix)

Rap Sh!t Season Premiere (Max)

The Challenge USA Season Two Premiere (CBS)

The Silence (Topic)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11TH, 2023:

All Up In The Biz (Showtime)

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Heart Of Stone (Netflix)

Men In Kilts Season Two Premiere (Starz)

Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

The Communion Girl (Shudder)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12TH, 2023:

A Safari Romance (Hallmark)

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story (Lifetime)

Behind Your Touch (Netflix)

Beyond The Headlines: The Elizabeth Thomas Story With Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Hip Hop Treasures Series Premiere (A&E)

Kings Of BBQ Series Premiere (A&E)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH, 2023:

Billions Season Premiere (Showtime)

Telemarketers (HBO)

MONDAY, AUGUST 14TH, 2023:

90 Day: The Last Resort Series Premiere (TLC)

Solar Opposites Season Four Premiere (Hulu)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15TH, 2023:

Boss Moves With Rasheeda Frost Season Two Premiere (Philo)

Eye Of The Storm (Yi qi) (Netflix)

Good Bones Season Premiere (HGTV)

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback (Paramount+)

The Love Experiment Series Premiere (MTV)

What’s Wrong With That House? Series Premiere (HGTV)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16TH, 2023:

At Home With The Furys Series Premiere (Netflix)

Battle Of The Decades Series Premiere (Food)

Depp Vs. Heard (Netflix)

Guy’s Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational (Food)

Miguel Wants To Fight (Hulu)

The Chosen One (El Eledgido) Series Premiere (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...