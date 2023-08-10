30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 10: Middle Earth – The World

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the Middle Earth stories and the world in particular. What are your favorite and least favorite elements of what Tolkien has created that we haven’t covered so far or that you want to talk about again before we move on to other things?

Bonus question: What from the Middle Earth works would you like to see more of or adapted into another form?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...