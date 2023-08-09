Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (August 9, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Looking for some new manga read? Want to read more josei but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry, Colleen has got you covered in their latest video highlighting some fantastic series!

I find something to love in every recommendation video Colleen releases, but I think this one might be the best so far. I want to read every series mentioned, so these are seriously some fantastic recommendations. Oh, and if you didn’t pick up Don’t Call it Mystery after I featured it a while back, maybe Colleen can convince you?

Speaking of manga…DashboardDough is looking to give away a bunch of manga! You’ll need to pay for the shipping from Belgium, but if you’re interested in manga in English, Japanese, and/or French, check out the list below.

MANGA! English:

Genshiken #1-9

Samurai Champloo #1-2

Cromartie High School #2

Ohikkoshi One-shot

12 Days One-shot

Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms One-shot

Samurai Executioner #1-2

Lone Wolf & Cub #1-5, 14-16

Japanese:

Real #1

Slam Dunk #2-4

Full Metal Alchemist #1-4

Black Jack #1-2

Kekkaishi #1

Nodame Cantabile #1

Death Note #13

One Piece #1

Gantz #1-12

Homunculus #1-8

Soil #1

Beck #1, 33 1/2, 0, 00, Music Guide

Welcome to the NHK #1-8

Hataraki Man #1-4

Ranma 1/2 #1-2

Fool on the Rock #2

Overdrive #1-4

Zombie Powder #1-4

Blue Dragon Ral Grad #1-4

Ikigami #1-5

Zetman #1-14

Strawberry Shortcakes One-shot

Video Girl Ai #1-9

French:

Le Chants Des Morts #1-5

Panorama de l’Enfer One-shot

Chrono Crusade #8

Yumenosoko One-shot

In the clothes named fat One-shot

FLCL #1-2

Barbara #1

Mushishi #1

Berserk #1

Larme Ultime #1, 5

UFO Robot Goldorak #1

Anyway…

WAIT! One more thing! CONGRATS YUZU ON YOUR MARRIAGE!!!

*deep breath* Ok…now I’m done.

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

