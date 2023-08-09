Waxwork Day Thread (08/09)

The horror comedy Waxwork is celebrating it’s 35th anniversary in 2023. The film stars Zach Galligan, Deborah Foreman, Michelle Johnson, Dana Ashbrook, Patrick Macnee, and David Warner.

A group of friends are invited to the midnight opening of the titular waxwork. After the disappearance of two of their own, a diabolical plan is revealed that could lead to the end of the world as we know it.

I remember watching this for the first time when I was younger. I give it a rewatch a couple of times during the year. It usually can be found on Tubi.

The special effects and makeup are both gross and genius. The final battle is one you won’t want to miss.

It spawned a sequel called Waxwork II Lost in Time. It’s not as good as the first one, but it has its moments like cameos by Bruce Campbell and Drew Barrymore.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...