Triviacados: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Classic



Quiz Note: Conventional short names are used. ‘Saint’ is spelled out in full. ‘The’ in the name is ignored. ‘And’ is spelled out in full (not that it matters). ‘Y’ is considered a vowel irrespective of its pronunciation. +++++ And just to clarify, the vowel pattern is considered palindromic as long as it reads the same way in both directions, regardless of whether it has odd or even number of vowels, and whether they are all the same or not, so AA, AAA, AIA, AIIA, etc. are all included.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

