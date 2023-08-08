The Creative Endeavors Thread Nurtures Its Nature

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

My friend Lynne doing showtunes at the North Star Lounge; not usually my kind of thing but I was happy to support her and a visit to said venue was long overdue.

Still on my cycle-touring kick for the summer; hopefully going to be out on a ride this morning investigating the start of the Upper Huron in the far west of Oakland County (where I’ve never ridden) and planning on another big one next week, this time to Lake Erie and then Detroit. As such I’ve been doing a fair amount of sketching but not much in the way of finished work. I’m fine with this as I managed to score next week off and, though some of this will be devoted to said bike ride and at least two other Detroit visits, I’m definitely planning on getting not only some drawing but also painting done.

Child Sleep performing at Fuzz Fest this weekend; they’re one of my favorite local bands right now and posting this on Instagram led to some… interesting follows.

The header image is the French Landing Footbridge across the Huron River (just downstream from the historic 1920s dam, one of several set up to help generate power for the growing Ford factories nearby); had an interesting time trying to get across right after that sketch.

How’s your work going?

