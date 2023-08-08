Director Profile: William Friedkin

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… William Friedkin.

(I was supposed to profile Wong Kar-wai this week but with Friedkin passing, I decided to bump Kar-wai to next week so I could honor Friedkin.)

Highly recommended: The French Connection, The Exorcist (top 100), Sorcerer, To Live and Die in L.A.

Recommended: The Boys in the Band, Cruising, Killer Joe

Worth a look: Bug

Not recommended: Blue Chips, Jade, Rules of Engagement

R.I.P. William Friedkin, I hope you realized how much your movies meant to the world.

Next week’s director is… Wong Kar-wai (for real this time)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...