Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 14

Group 12 Results



72.22% Shovel Knight Dig Fully furnaced (smeltworks)
66.67% Later Alligator Later Alligator (Main Theme)
61.11% Toree 3D Windy Ocean
61.11% Metavaxx Infection-Detection-Isolation
50.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Roar of Dedede
44.44% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Fixer | Wonderlands×Showtime
44.44% Cyber Shadow Outskirts
44.44% Button City Golden Goba Theme
44.44% La Pucelle: Ragnarok A Martyrs March
38.89% Unpacking Unpacking Theme
38.89% A3! First Love X [Masato Nakayama; Vocals: Yuusuke Shirai]
38.89% Tunche Bienvenidos al Amazonas
33.33% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Lower | Nightcord at 25:00
33.33% The Longing The King
27.78% Triangle Strategy Earnest
27.78% Hoa Waltz
22.22% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Meteor Cluster / Asteroid Fields
16.67% Kitaria Fables Welcome to Paw Village!
11.11% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Boss Hunt Theme
11.11% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Sunyshore City (Night)
11.11% Solar Ash The Acolyte
11.11% Far: Changing Tides University
5.56% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Knight’s Academy
5.56% Mundaun Lake



It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Wednesday, August 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 15 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 14 is open until Wednesday August 9th at 10:00PM Pacific