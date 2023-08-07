Ad Space – And the Lord Said, “Let There Be Sega.”

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

Sega Genesis video game system

“… and on the seventh day, He rested, for completing Earthworm Jim had given Him wicked carpal tunnel.”

Hyperbole is to commercials what garlic is to Italian cooking. It doesn’t need to be there, but it’s the go-to ingredient to make most anything better.

And we’ve seen ads that have taken that hyperbole pretty far. From shampoos so good they give you orgasms, to life insurance benefits whole families will turn to murder over, to people losing their shit over a sneaker phone. We even had one ad that outright compared its competitors to Satan.

But, wow, did Sega take it to a whole ‘nother level. I mean, there are few more outlandish pieces of hype then telling your consumers, “We, the Sega Corporation, are God, and in Our infinite wisdom have sent to you Genesis, Our only Son. Be thankful, and rejoice.”

Like, I know it’s mainly just having fun with the name “Genesis” having Biblical origins, but it’s still rare to see a company go full A God Am I in its advertising. And how’s Nintendo supposed to respond to that? Release their own ad where Mario jumps on God’s head and boops Him out of Heaven?

…

Damn, I wanna see that now.

