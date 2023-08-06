Weekend Box Office Hits New Milestone

The weekend totals for August 4th through August 6 30th, 2023 estimates are in

1.) Barbie (WB) 4,178 (-159) theaters, Fri $17M (-41%) Sat $20M Sun $16M 3-day $53M (-43%)/Total $459.4M/Wk 3

2.) The Meg 2: The Trench (WB) 3,503 theaters Fri $12.2M, Sat $10M Sun $7.8M 3-day $30M/Wk 1

3.) Oppenheimer (Uni) 3,612 (-35) theaters Fri $8.3M (-38%) Sat $11.1M Sun $9.1M 3-day $28.7M (-39%)/Total $228.5M/Wk 3

4) Teenage Mutanta Ninja Turtles…(Par) 3,858 theaters Fri $9.3M Sat $10.3M Sun $8.3M 3-day $28M, Total $43M/Wk 1

5.) Haunted Mansion (Dis) 3,740 theaters Fri $2.68M (-73%) Sat $3.6M Sun $2.69M 3-day $8.97M (-63%), Total $42M/Wk 2

6.) Sound of Freedom (Angel) 3,001 theaters Fri $2.2M, Sat $2.8M Sun $2M, 3-day $7M (-45%), Total $163.4M/Wk 5

7.) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Par) 2,422 (-337) Fri $1.87M (-38%) Sat $2.6M Sun $1.96M 3-day $6.45M (-39%), Total $151M/Wk 4

8.) Talk to Me (A24) 2370 (+30) theates, Fri $1.94M (-54%) Sat $2.4M Sun $1.9M 3-day $6.2M (-40%) Total $22.1M/Wk 2

9) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prm Kahaani (Moviegoer) 275 theaters (-85) Fri $476K Sat $617K Sun $487K 3-day $1.58M Total $4.6M/Wk 2

10.) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Dis) 1,190 (-975) theaters, Fri $460K (-60%) Sat $620K Sun $441K 3-day $1.52M (-62%)/Total $170.6M/Wk 6

