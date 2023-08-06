The Day Thread Came Out

Two years ago today, I came out as bi on Facebook. It was something of a spontaneous decision (I did it very late at night….or early in the morning, rather), and one I had been delaying for a long time.

I’m not sure if I would have done it without The Avocado, which has of course been incredibly supportive of me when it comes to my sexuality. Truth be told, I think I’m still learning a lot about myself. I’m not sure if that process ever ends, really. But whatever happens, coming out was a HUGE step forward for me, so thanks for two years of love, everyone!

Don’t worry. I’ll be back to covering something stupid with my next OT. Have a lovely day!

