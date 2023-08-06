Airport Food Sunday Food Thread 8/6

I did a road-trip thread at the beginning of July so now it’s time for an air travel thread.

This weekend I find myself taking a trip on an airplane for the first time in 7 or so years. My wife and I brought snacks to eat while waiting at the terminal for our departure rather than spend money on something we likely wouldn’t enjoy. Fresh cherries and grapes (yeah, gonna have to pee), banana bread, and cold home-made pizza. Mostly stuff from the fridge that we needed to eat up.

What do you eat at an airport? While in the air? We’re not going to be in the air for long so I’m really not expecting to eat on the plane. Do they still serve meals in flight even?

The header is a beverage cart that’s parked near where we’re sitting, seemed as apropos as anything today.

