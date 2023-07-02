Sunday Food Thread Is On The Road Again, Sunday 7/2

We’re on a little road trip prior to the 4th of July holiday. Wondering what’s your go-to for road food. We always pack a cooler with our own goodies– sandwiches, fruit, boiled eggs, leftovers, chips, etc. We’ll stop somewhere only as a last resort or for a treat like ice cream or some fast food joint that isn’t available to us locally. Thursday we got caught in the derecho that ripped across Illinois and Indiana. Due to overturned semis we had to wait 2-1/2 hours for emergency crews to clear the highway before we could go again. We could have had a picnic on the side of the road if it wasn’t raining. Ate our sandwiches, some roasted peanuts, bananas, Reese’s peanut better cups, we were alright.

What do you look forward to when you road trip?

