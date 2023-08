Women’s World Cup Knockout Round

I’ll update this round by round. First up: Round of 16

I’m keeping the match numbers, as it helps to track into the future. Pre tournament rankings are given.

Saturday, Aug. 5

49 – Switzerland (20) vs. Spain (6)- (Eden Park, Auckland; 5pm / 6am UK / 1am EDT / 10pm PDT [Friday])

50 – Japan (11) vs. Norway (12) – (Wellington Regional; 8pm / 9am UK / 4am EDT / 1am PDT)

Sunday, Aug. 6

51 – Netherlands (9) vs. South Africa (54) – (Sydney Football Stadium; 12pm / 3am UK / 10pm EDT [Saturday] / 7pm PDT)

52 – Sweden (3) vs. USA (1) – (Melbourne Rectangular; 7pm / 10am UK / 5am EDT / 2am PDT)

Monday, Aug. 7

53 – England (4) vs. Nigeria (40) – (Stadium Australia, Sydney; 8.30pm / 8.30am UK / 3.30am EDT / 12.30am PDT)

54 – Australia (10) vs. Denmark (13) – (Lang Park, Brisbane; 5.30pm / 11.30am UK / 6.30am EDT / 3.30am PDT)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

55 – Colombia (25) vs. Jamaica (43) – (Hindmarsh, Adelaide; 8.30pm / 9am UK / 4am EDT / 1am PDT)

56 – France (5) vs. Morocco (72) – (Melbourne Rectangular; 6pm / 12pm UK / 7am EDT / 4am PDT)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...