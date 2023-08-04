The Weekly Shuffle Thread is at A LOSS

Lou Reed – Gassed & Stoked (Loss)

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles. I would be at a complete loss if there was no music in the world… so lets make our special word of the day LOSS in observance of that.

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Loss” in the title of them. But if you lost track of your Loss songs, all is not lost! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week. Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

