Werewolves 211: Barbie – Day 6

WHY NOW? WHY THIS BARBIE?

She did it! She successfully pleaded her case and was still alive. Things were really looking up for Lawyer Barbie. She leaned back, relaxing into her bubble bath. Sigh, another perfect day! Lawyer Barbie failed to notice the blow dryer hanging precariously next to the tub…

Queequeg has been re-boxed! She was Wolf Barbie! She came with the Sunglasses!

IT IS CLEAR TO ME NOW.

YOU BARBIES ARE BIASED AGAINST CAPSLOCK BARBIES.

ARE WE NOT SISTERS?

LET’S PLAN OUR DREAM WEDDING.

Josephus has been re-boxed! He was Town Barbie! He did not come with an accessory!

Players sic (Town Barbie) Side Stoneheart (Town Barbie) Josephus (Town Barbie) Eleanor Stars (Town Barbie) Raven (Town Barbie) Wasp Queequeg (Wolf Barbie) Goat jake (Town Barbie) Lindsay (Ken) Lamb (Town Barbie) MSD (Wolf Barbie) Kim (Town Barbie) Backup Nate Roles TOWN (3) Barbie (3) – Hi, you’re Barbie! Ken (0) – Don’t worry, Barbie will be just fine without you! (You love Barbie so much, you devote your entire world to her! You will deliver an inspirational message to Barbie!) WOLVES (1) Barbie (1) – Even some Barbies have to be wolves! Accessories Dream House (So many rooms to choose from! Select a room and come up with a power to be approved by mod. Town Inventor)

(So many rooms to choose from! Select a room and come up with a power to be approved by mod. Town Inventor) High Heel

Camera (Sends a picture of a beat up Barbie to another player. Wolf Taunter)

(Sends a picture of a beat up Barbie to another player. Wolf Taunter) Convertible

Rotary Phone (Call another player each night. If you receive a busy signal then that player was active last night. You don’t know who they visited, maybe if you upgraded your phone. Town Watcher)

(Call another player each night. If you receive a busy signal then that player was active last night. You don’t know who they visited, maybe if you upgraded your phone. Town Watcher) Blow Dryer (Vig shot)

(Vig shot) Trapper Keeper (Cursed to use a Barbie Teen Talk phrase in every post for one day)

(Cursed to use a Barbie Teen Talk phrase in every post for one day) Sunglasses (Can see if another Barbie has an accessory and then use that accessory the following night. You do not know what accessory you are using. Wolf Accessory Thief)

(Can see if another Barbie has an accessory and then use that accessory the following night. You do not know what accessory you are using. Wolf Accessory Thief) Stroller

Hairbrush (Swap the night actions received for two players)

(Swap the night actions received for two players) Purse (1 shot jailer with 1 gift shot)

(1 shot jailer with 1 gift shot) Movie Ticket (One ticket to Bodyguard please!) Barbies can either receive accessories Night 0 or earn them by winning daily events! Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a re-boxing. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party 😉 All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. Ties will result in all tied Barbies being killed. Should a BARBIE (Be Accurate oR Be In Error) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time and admire Barbie. Barbie Yaga can be very busy searching for babies food since she has a specific diet. Tag her to get her attention!

Today is BARBIE rules! Twilight will be Friday, August 4th at 12pm Pacific/2pm Central/3pm Eastern

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...