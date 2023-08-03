Comic Book Chat – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Comic Book Chat is running on TURTLE POWER today as we discuss all things Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

We will delve into the comic books featuring these heroes in a half shell but we aren’t stopping there!

We will also discuss cartoons, action figures, video games, and everything else tied in with these brothers in arms.

Will you be going to see Mutant Mayhem this weekend or will you be waiting to watch it at home?

Who is your favorite Ninja Turtle and why?

I’ll end this thread with one word – COWABUNGA!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...