The Thursday Politics Thread IN: Once, Twice, Three Times Indicted

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Former President Trump is scheduled to appear today for attempting to subvert American democracy and overturn the 2020 election. This will in fact mean that Trump has been impeached twice, arrested twice, and indicted three times: the aforementioned subversion of democracy, paying hush money to a porn star, and mishandling of classified documents at his club.

He has six co-conspirators, known and unknown. His former Vice President, and current rival for the Republican nomination, Mike Pence, has thrown him under the bus, by providing detailed contemporaneous notes. The Crime President stands accused of “obstructing a bedrock function of the US government – the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election”.

The case has been assigned to district judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee and former assistant public defender. She ruled against Trump in a separate case where he tried to block the release of documents relating to January 6th, and gave sentences to January 6 defendants harsher than what prosecutors recommended. She also dropped this line in relation to the Trump case: “Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president.”

Damn. I’d be worried if I were him.

Nevertheless, Republicans stand by him. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called it an attempt to distract from the news about Hunter Biden. Ron “mmm hungwy” DeSantis call for an end to the weaponization of the Justice Department. And it’s not particularly hard to see why, since Trump retains an iron grip on the GOP voter, remaining in a comfortable 30 point lead in the polls against other Republican contenders. He will mostly likely try to delay as much as possible until only two solutions remain: either he wins, or he goes to jail. No third choice here.

https://tinyurl.com/3bs9fm58

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect.Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET IT AND SPREAD IT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...