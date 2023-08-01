August 2023 TV Preview

CBS

Superfan

Sure, you say you know all about your favorite music star, but are you a Superfan? CBS introduces the ultimate fan-based competition, in which contestants vie to prove who knows the most about a favorite performer. These aspiring superfans will also live a dream by getting to personally engage one-on-one with their idol. A game show meets music spectacle with the winners claiming social-media bragging rights as well as a huge music-based prize packaged by their favorite artist.

Premieres August 9th

CW

Recipe for Disaster

In each episode of Recipe For Disaster, three professional chefs and their cooking buddies compete to prepare spectacular dishes under absurdly adverse conditions. Our studio transforms into a bizarre new world each week, replete with themed disasters that challenge our chefs in ways they never imagined. They will attempt the perfect sear while stuck on a “sinking cruise ship” during a tropical storm, try their hand at risotto while bouncing in baby jumpers, or create earth-shattering gnocchi with nothing but a chisel and rock hammer while dining with dinosaurs. To make matters worse, their cooking buddies are people from their lives who are total kitchen novices. Who will impress the judges, and whose dishes will succumb to the ridiculous disasters du jour? Ultimately, only one team will be crowned Masters of Disaster!

Premieres August 4th

Fight to Survive

In Fight To Survive, Akbar Gbajabiamila hosts a social experiment in primitive survivalism – with a competitive twist. 17 competitors – including former “Survivor,” “Alone,” “Naked and Afraid” and “American Ninja Warrior” contestants – must survive 25 days on a remote tropical island combatting brutal conditions – and each other – to win $250,000. In one of the most intense survival of the fittest competitions ever televised, the competitors battle one another for essential tools and resources in the fight to survive.

Premieres August 10th

OWN

Time of Essence

The five-part, one-hour series is a celebration of the trailblazing magazine that reaches a global community of over 20 million Black women and has revealed some of the most captivating and influential covers of the past half-century.

Premieres August 18th

BBC America

The Wild Sides

In the series, viewers get to follow elephant, cheetah, leopard, jackal, and baboons living side-by-side in Mashatu in Botswana as their sagas collide. Masterfully narrated by Colin Salmon, The Wild Sides showcases that in an extreme landscape all animal families’ path cross; each one’s plot is affected by the next and everyone has their side of the story. Mashatu in Botswana is their home through drought, flood and abundance. Elephant, cheetah, leopard, jackal and baboons’ live side by side as their sagas collide.

Premieres August 5th

TLC

90 Day: The Last Resort

Five 90 Day Fiancé couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds. Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.

Premieres August 14th

A&E

Hip Hop Treasures

The series follows the search for lost Hip Hop memorabilia. Led by LL COOL J and Ice T alongside field collectors and museum curators, the team tells the story of some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists and the items they made famous such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic jersey from the “Juicy” video, Flavor Flav’s clocks, DMX’s Aaliyah car, and more.

Premieres August 12th

Kings of BBQ

Join Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer as they embark on a cross country barbeque adventure to learn all they can about the best techniques, flavors, and traditions while also working to launch their own brand, AC Barbeque.

Premieres August 12th

Secrets of Penthouse

The four-episode limited series Secrets of Penthouse reveals the extraordinary story behind the rise and fall of Bob Guccione, at his height one of the wealthiest men in America, who made millions with Penthouse Magazine by taking on Playboy and pushing the world of adult entertainment further than ever before. When Bob Guccione died in 2010, he had lost his entire fortune. Now, with access inside the family and to those who knew him best, many of whom have never spoken before, this series reveals the truth about Bob Guccione and explores the impact he had on those closest to him.

Premieres August 24th

Food

Battle of the Decades

Teams comprised of two chefs from different generations tackle challenges in which they must use popular ingredients and gadgets from the past as well as take on viral food trends and classic dishes, all while bridging the generational gap with their approach and techniques. From Snoopy Sno-Cone machines to Easy Bake Ovens, it is no easy feat for the competitors as they navigate challenges based on trends such as 1950s gelatin molds and savory jello salads to modern day dishes like accordion potatoes and fluffy Japanese Soufflé pancakes. The members of the last team standing then go head-to-head against each other in an old school vs. new school match up to see which chef walks away with $10,000.

Premieres August 15th

MGM+

The Winter King

The Winter King, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series, is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

Starring: Iain De Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, Nathaniel Martello-White, Stuart Campbell, Daniel Ings, Valene Kane, Jordan Alexandra, Simon Merrells

Premieres August 20th

HBO

Telemarketers

Telemarketers chronicles the 20-year journey of two unlikely employees who stumble upon the murky truth behind a seedy New Jersey call center. With raw eyewitness footage and a comedic cast of characters, this three-part documentary takes you from an anarchic boiler room filled with booze, drugs, and debauchery to the halls of the United States Senate as a billion-dollar telemarketing scam unravels.

Premieres August 13th

Disney+

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Starring: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi.

Premieres August 23rd

Amazon Prime

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.Set against Australia’s breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice’s journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne, Xavier Samuel

Premieres August 9th

Harlen Coben’s Shelter

Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community. With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon, and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends—-and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history.

Starring: Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Abby Corrigan

Premieres August 18th

Hulu

Demons and Saviors

The three-part series Demons and Saviors tells the remarkable story of Christina Boyer– once infamously known as the “poltergeist girl,” now a woman convicted of murdering her three-year-old daughter. Thirty years into a life sentence, Christina still proclaims her innocence. The series follows a group of amateur sleuths who have become consumed by their obsession to exonerate her. Exploring Christina’s troubled upbringing, her alleged telekinetic abilities, and the questions that remain about the death of her daughter, Demons and Saviors investigates what is the conspiracy and what is the truth.

Premieres August 3rd

Apple TV+

Strange Planet

Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, Strange Planet is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions

Starring: Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi, Hannah Einbinder

Premieres August 9th

Netflix

Zombieverse

In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?

Starring: Dex, DinDin, Kkwachu Hyung, Lee Si-young, Park Na-rae, Ro Hong-chul, Tsuki, Yiombi Jonathan, Yiombi Patricia, Yoo Hee-kwan

Premieres August 8th

Mech Cadets

An underdog teen joins a group of young Cadets who’ve been chosen to bond with Robo Mechs from space and defend Earth against alien invaders.

Starring: Daniel Dae Kim, Ming-Na Wen, Brandon Soo Hoo, Debra Wilson

Premieres August 10th

Painkiller

Painkiller, a fictionalized telling of real events, explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin

Starring: Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, West Duchovny, John Rothman, Clark Gregg, Jack Mulhern, Sam Anderson, Ana Cruz Kayne, Brian Markinson, Noah Harpster, John Ales, Johnny Sneed, Tyler Ritter, Carolina Bartczak

Premieres August 10th

At Home With The Furys

Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap.

Premieres August 16th

The Chosen One

Imagine for a moment… You’re 12 years old and one day you discover that you possess the same powers as Jesus Christ. Meet Jodie, a kid who finds himself in awe as he starts to develop incredible and divine abilities. The events and revelations that follow lead the young prodigy and his crew of friends to embark on a supernatural coming of age journey through the Baja region that could change their reality and everything the world believes. Will he rise to answer the divine call?

Starring: Juan Francisco González Aguilar, Raymundo Garduño Cruz

Premieres August 14th

Who Is Erin Carter?

Meet Erin – Mum, Wife, Teacher living the expat dream in Spain. Or so we think until a robbery in a supermarket reveals her to be a badass fighter! Erin is clearly not who she says she is, but how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay?

Starring: Douglas Henshall, Evin Ahmad, Indica Watson, Pep Ambros, Sean Teale

Premieres August 23rd

