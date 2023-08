Please click through and enjoy this video of Louis Armstrong singing Hello, Dolly from the titular musical. After he became famous for singing the song, he was included as a bellhop named Louis who sings a verse of the song in the 1969 movie. In this version, he takes three encores, all of which are egged on by the bandleader, and they go increasingly off the rails. Have a great Night Thread.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...