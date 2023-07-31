Kate Bush Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results Match 1: “Sunset” (10) vs “King of the Mountain” (3)

Match 2: “Suspended in Gaffa” (8) vs. “The Dreaming” (6)

Match 3: “Army Dreamers” (9) vs. “There Goes a Tenner” (4)

Match 4: “Hounds of Love” (19) vs. “Under Ice” (2)

Match 5: “Wow” (8) vs. “Jig of Life” (6)

Match 6: “This Woman’s Work” (16) vs. “Lily” (Director’s Cut version) (4)

Match 7: “And Dream of Sheep” (8) vs. “Deeper Understanding” (7)

Match 8: “Wuthering Heights” (18) vs. “The Man with the Child in His Eyes” (0)

Match 9: “Aerial” (7) vs. “Hello Earth” (6)

Match 10: “Babooshka” (14) vs. “The Sensual World” (4)

Match 11: “Nocturn” (8) vs. “Get Out of My House” (5)

Match 12: “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” (19) vs. “Sat in Your Lap” (1)

Match 13: “The Big Sky” (12) vs. “Top of the City” (Director’s Cut version) (4)

Match 14: “Experiment IV” (8) vs. “Don’t Give Up” (duet with Peter Gabriel) (6)

Match 15: “Love and Anger” (8) vs. “Rubberband Girl” (6)

Match 16: "Cloudbusting" (18) vs. "Pi" (1)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Aerial” (7) in a very close match with “Hello Earth” (6)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Deeper Understanding” (7) in a very close match againt “And Dream of Sheep” (8)

Biggest beatdowns – “Wuthering Heights” (57) and “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” (19) beat “The Man with the Child in His Eyes” (0)(!) and “Sat in Your Lap” (1) respectively by whopping 18 votes.

Voting end 2 August, 10 PM EDT

