The Weekly Shuffle Thread Wants A RAISE!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Sometimes I like to put on the shuffle while working, and think to myself about how much I deserve a raise… so why not make our special word of the day RAISE!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Raise” in the title of them! But if you don’t want to raise the roof like the rest of us, then don’t panic! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...