Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Hey there, hi there, ho there, bubbies. Hope everyone had a good week. I did; mostly because (knock on every wood surface in my apartment, even the fake crap, just in case) I think I’ve finally managed to get my finances together for the first time in months, meager though they may be. And that’s just a great feeling, isn’t it?

You don’t even need to be any kind of well-off, either. For instance I know for a fact that I won’t be heading off to any sunny exotic locales within the next few years, but I also know that, if ever I wanted to treat myself to an overly-prepared coffee to pick me up in the afternoon, or an over-priced drink when out dancing, I can do that with zero guilt. True, I can’t do either to the degree I used to at the height of my yuppiedom , but I suppose that helps to make things like that all the more special when I can. That reminds me: I should probably get that haircut I’ve been putting off; I’m starting to look like The Dude’s wheelie nephew, and such a look doesn’t lend itself to the job hunt.

Anyway, that’s all from me, this week. As ever not yet in paradise, but at the very least on a long stretch of well-kept road headed somewhere in its’ general direction. Hope y’all are on a similar path but, if not , pull off to the side of the road and join us. A.V.O. Chintzee’s is one of America’s fastest-growing franchises, after all.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: The little luxuries may be just that, but that also means that there are a whole lot more of them to enjoy, and more often.

