The Clorox Night Thread Dreams of Pirates and Mermaids

Have you ever, out of the blue, had a commercial from your childhood just pop into your head? There is a pair of Clorox commercials that will do so to me every once in a while, and I just wanted to use today’s Night Thread to share them with all of you. First up, we have one involving pirates:

Next up, we have its counterpart, this time involving mermaids:

I’m not sure exactly why these two ads have stuck with me for so long. I think a large part of it is the surreal, imaginative feel of both commercials. Even more than that, though, I love the music, which was actually released separately on iTunes to raise money for charity. I still listen to it to this day.

That’s about it. Have a great night (and weekend), everyone!

