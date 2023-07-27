The Weekly Music Thread Does It in One

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Sløøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøt:

“One Take Wonders”: What are your favorite one take recordings?

(As with the “non-studio recordings” discussion a few weeks back, I think that live concert recordings go against the spirit of the prompt, though feel free to post whatever comes to mind.)

“Sister Ray” is one of my all-time favorite songs, and the original studio recording (which initially appeared on the Velvet Underground’s sophomore album White Light/White Heat) was recorded in a single take over 17 minutes. The song would quickly go on to become a staple of the band’s live sets, often being played as a set closer and with performances typically lasting 30 minutes or longer.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

