Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 27TH, 2023:

Agatha Christie’s Hjerson Series Premiere (Topic)

Beware The Night Nurse (LMN)

Happiness For Beginners (Netflix)

Harley Quinn Season Premiere (Max)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season Premiere (Max)

Mother Undercover (Hulu)

Paradise (Netflix)

The Croods: Family Tree Season Premiere (Hulu/Peacock)

The Dragon Prince: Mystery Of Aaravos Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

The Kardashians Season Finale (Hulu)

The Heiress And The Heist (Sundance Now)

The Lady Of Silence: The Metaviejitas Murders (Netflix)

The Murderer (Netflix)

The Slumber Party (Disney)

The Witcher Season Premiere (Netflix)

Today We’ll Talk About That Day (Netflix)

Twisted Metal Series Premiere (Peacock)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Zoey 102 Series Premiere (Paramount+)

FRIDAY, JULY 28TH, 2023:

Big Nunu’s Little Heist (Netflix)

Captain Fall (Netflix)

D.P. Season Two Premiere (Netflix)Good Omens 2 (Prime Video)

Heels Season Two Premiere (Starz)

HiddenStrike (Netflix)

How To Win With John Wilson Season Premiere (HBO)

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (Netflix)

Novela (Prime Video)Secret Celebrity Renovation Season Premiere (CBS)

Steamboat Silly (Disney+)

The Beanie Bubble (Hulu)

This Fool Series Premiere (Hulu)

The Tailor Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer (Disney+)

SATURDAY, JULY 29TH, 2023:

Aloha Heart (Hallmark)

Farm Dreams (NatGeo Wild)

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix)

SUNDAY, JULY 30TH, 2023:

Beachside Brawl Season Finale (Food)

Dark Winds Season Two Premiere (AMC+)

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer (Max)

One Deadly Mother (Lifetime)

Survive The Raft Series Premiere (Discovery)

When Calls The Heart Season Premiere (Hallmark)

MONDAY, JULY 31ST, 2023:

Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Breeders Season Premiere (FX)

Bump Season Premiere (The CW)

Cruel Summer Season Two Finale (Freeform)

Rewind The 90s (NatGeo)

Run The Burbs Series Premiere (The CW)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1ST, 2023:

Untold (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2ND, 2023:

Big Brother 25 Season Premiere (CBS)

Hijack Season Finale (Apple TV+)

Iconic America: Our Symbols And Stories With David Rubenstein Series Finale (PBS)

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (Netflix)

Physical Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (Netflix)

Reservation Dogs Season Three Premiere (FX)

Soulcatcher (Netflix)

